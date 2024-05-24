The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment exam of various posts including Mechanic, Electrical, Plumber, and others. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from May 24 during office hours only. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

The exam was conducted on May 23, 2024.

Steps to download the answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Answer key regarding Written Examination for Various posts, held on 23.05.2024.” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to download the answer keys.