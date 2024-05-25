The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ .

The GAT-B/BET exams were conducted on April 20, 2024. A total of 9957 candidates appeared for GAT-B exam and 12691 for BET exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GAT-B/ BET score card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ On the homepage, click on GAT-B and BET score card 2024 links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GAT-B score card 2024.

Direct link to BET score card 2024.

About GAT-B/BET 2024

Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).