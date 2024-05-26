Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will conclude the online application process for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2024 today, May 26. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in . The last date to fill up the form with a late fee is June 2.

Candidates can make changes to their forms from June 1 to 4. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and the admit card will be released on June 17, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with at least 50% marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) and/or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/ Humanities/ Commerce or Bachelor’s in Engineering/Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto are eligible to appear in the admission test for the Two year B. Ed. Programme (CET-B.Ed.). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ Unreserved categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to differently-abled/ EBC/ BC/ Women/ EWS category candidates. The applicants from SC/ ST category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Bihar BEd CET 2024

Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar BEd CET 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Bihar BEd CET 2024.