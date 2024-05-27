The Indian Navy will today, May 27, close the online application process for the Agniveer MR/SSR 02/24 batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in .

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Agniveer SSR 02/2024 notification.

Direct link to Agniveer MR 02/2024 notification.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Steps to apply for Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2024

Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in On the homepage, click on Agniveer 02/2024 MR & SSR 2024 Register yourself on the portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Agniveer 02/2024 SSR & MR

Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (MR/SSR) - 02/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. Stage I - Shortlisting (Indian Navy Entrance Test - INET), Stage II - ‘PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination.