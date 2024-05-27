The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon release the admit cards for the various posts of Photography, Sub-Editor, Copy Holder, and other posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in from 5.00 PM today, May 27.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2024.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.ikssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 27.05.2024 to 02.06.2024 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference