HPSC SSO exam schedule 2024 out; admit cards from June 10
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from June 10.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) posts in various departments. As per the notification, the exams will be conducted from June 18 to 25, 2024. Admit cards will be released at hpsc.gov.in from June 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies.
“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.
Here’s the SSO exam schedule 2024.
Steps to download HPSC SSO admit card 2024
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSO admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.