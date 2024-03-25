HPSC HCS Mains 2023 admit cards out; here’s the download link
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the admit cards for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - Main exam - 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The HPSC HCS Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 30 and 31 in two shifts — from 8.30 AM 11.30 AM, and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download HCS Main 2023 admit card
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Exam 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download HCS Mains admit card.
The Personality Test/ Viva- voce to be announced later.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.