The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule of the Supervisor (Women) (Anganwadi Worker). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 22 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The admit card release date will be notified separately.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 202 Supervisor vacancies.

Here’s the Supervisor exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download Supervisor admit card 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Supervisor (Women) (Anganwadi Worker) 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.