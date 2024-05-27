The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has announced the results of the Class 10 HSLC exam 2024 today, May 27. Students who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website manresults.nic.in.

The Manipur Board Class 12 exams were conducted from March 15 to April 3. “This year around 38000 students have appeared for Class 10 board exam across the state. The examination across 154 centres in both the valley and the hill areas,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download Manipur Class 10 results 2024

Visit the official website manresults.nic.in On the homepage, click High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024 Key in your roll number and registration number and submit Check and download a copy of the HSLC Class 10 Board results 2024 Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Manipur Board Class 10 results.