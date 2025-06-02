The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2025 today, June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 18, can now check and download their results and the final answer key from the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

JEE Advanced is a gateway to admission in Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree programs across all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). As per Hindustan Times, a total of 187223 candidates registered for the examination, this year.

Steps to check JEE Advanced 2025 result

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Under the ‘Quick Links’, click on ‘JEE Advanced Result 2025’ Enter your roll number and DOB, and view your result Download and print the result for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Following the declaration of results, candidates who have qualified will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling for IIT admissions. Registration for JoSAA counselling begins tomorrow, June 3, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.