The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) will close the online application window for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2024 today, May 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

Applicants will be able to make changes to the form till June 2. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam with science subjects including Zoology/ Mathematics/ Agriculture are eligible to apply for MPPEB ADDET 2024. The lower age limit is 17 years and the upper age is 28 years as on 31 December 2024. More details in the notification:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for MPESB ADDET 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to the ADDET online form link Click on the application link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPESB ADDET 2024.