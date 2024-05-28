The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has released the Mains exam schedule for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector in Prohibition and Vigilance departments of the Commission under Advt. No. 03/2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 23 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in from June 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Steps to download SI Mains 2023 admit cards

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on the SI Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference