The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the State Eligibility Test 2023 or ( HP SET 2023 ) answer keys. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 1, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable to a maximum of Rs 500 for each paper separately. The exam was conducted on April 28, 2024.

Steps to download HP SET 2023 answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HP SET 2023 answer key links The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SET 2023 provisional answer key.

Direct link to SET 2023 revised (Hindi) provisional answer key.