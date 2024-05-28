The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to 20, 2024. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download JEECUP 2024 admit card

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEECUP 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEECUP 2024 admit card.