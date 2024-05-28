The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Assistant Professor, Specialist Grade III and other posts under Advt No 10/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till June 13, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 312 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.