The Kakatiya University, Warangal has notified the admit card release date for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test ( TS ICET 2024 ). As per the notification, the admit card will be released on May 31, 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in .

The TS ICET 2024 will be conducted on June 5 and 6. The Preliminary answer key will be released on June 15 and the results are likely to be announced on June 28, 2024.

Steps to download TS ICET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference