Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has released the Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT 2024) result today, May 28. Applicants can download their results from the official website hptechboard.com .

The exam was conducted on May 19, 2024. The candidates can also download the final answer key from the website.

Direct link to download HP PAT answer key 2024.

Steps to download HP PAT result 2024

Visit the official website hptechboard.com On the homepage, click on PAT 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HP PAT result 2024.

The counselling will be conducted in three rounds. The eligible candidates will have to register for the counselling and seat allotment.