Today, May 29, is the last date to download the answer keys of the TS EdCET 2024 . Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at edcet.tsche.ac.in . TS EdCET 2024 was conducted on May 23, 2024.

“The candidates who have taken TS Ed.CET-2024 entrance test on 23-05-2024 can download their response sheet from 27-05-2024 ,11:30 A.M onwards with Preliminary key from the website. The objections if any may be sent through website upto 11:30 A.M on 29-05-2024,” reads the notification.

The exam is being conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed Courses in the State.

Steps to download TS EdCET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET 2024 answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

