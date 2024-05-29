The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) exam 2023 under Public Health Engineering Department under Advt. No. 29/2023 today, May 29. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 264 Junior Engineer posts. The JE recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2024 in two sessions - 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

Steps to download APSC JE admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link to download APSC JE exam admit card Key in your registration details and login Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

