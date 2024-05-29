Bihar ITICAT 2024 admit card released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit cards for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2024
Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Bihar ITICAT 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.