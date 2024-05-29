The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit cards for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2024

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar ITICAT 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2024.