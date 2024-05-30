The All India Management Association ( AIMA ) will today, May 30, release the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper Based Test (PBT) 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in from 2.00 PM onwards.

The exam will be conducted on June 2, 2024. The result will be declared by the 2nd week of June 2024.

Steps to download MAT May PBT 2024 admit card

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT 2024

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised National Level test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The Govt. of India, Ministry of Education approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.