Delhi High Court has announced the result of Senior Personal Assistant Stage III exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification on June 23 at the National Testing Agency, First Floor, NSIC-MDBP Building, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110020. Stage III exam was conducted on May 12, 2024.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SPA Stage III result 2024

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, Go to Public Notices—Recruitment Results Click on the SPA Stage III result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SPA Stage III result 2024.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.