Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Horticulture Development Officer in Agriculture Production Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

The applicants can send suggestions, if any, by June 3, 2024. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 Horticulture Development Officer.

The exam was conducted on May 29, 2024.

Steps to download HDO answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the HDO answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference