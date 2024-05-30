JKPSC HDO answer key 2024 released; here’s how to download
Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Horticulture Development Officer in Agriculture Production Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The applicants can send suggestions, if any, by June 3, 2024. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 Horticulture Development Officer.
The exam was conducted on May 29, 2024.
Steps to download HDO answer key 2024
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the HDO answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.