The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards for the Education Common Entrance Test ( AP EdCET 2024 ) today, May 30. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 8 from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and the preliminary answer key will be released on June 15, 2024. The last date to submit the object is June 18.

Steps to download AP EdCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP EdCET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP EdCET 2024 admit card.