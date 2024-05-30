The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 (AP ECET-2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on May 8, 2024. AP ECET was held for admission into 2nd year Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy courses from Diploma holders in Engineering and Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree holders for the academic year 2024-25.

Steps to download AP ECET result 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ECET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP ECET result 2024.

Direct link to AP ECET rank card 2024.