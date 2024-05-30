Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Safety Assistants on a contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cochinshipyard.in till June 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 Safety Assistant posts on a contract basis for a maximum period of three years.

Eligibility Critieria

Age limit: Candidates should not exceed the age of 30 years as on June 11, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified Class 10 Board exams from any govt recognised Board/School/Institution. They must also possess a one year Diploma in Safety/Fire from a Government recognized institute or Public Sector Undertaking.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application fee of Rs. 200 (Non –refundable, plus bank charges extra) should be remitted using the Online payment options

Steps to apply for CSL recruitment 2024

Visit the official website cochinshipyard.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on the link ‘Vacancy Notification-Safety Assistant on Contract basis for CSL’ Go to Click here for one time registration and proceed Now click on the application link, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to submit applications for CSL recruitment 2024.