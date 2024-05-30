Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2024 registration deadline deferred; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the vacancies at joinindiannavy.gov.in till June 5, 2024.
The Indian Navy has postponed the online registration deadline for the Agniveer MR, SSR 02/24 batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in till June 5, 2024. The correction window will open from June 6 to 8.
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:
Direct link to Agniveer SSR 02/2024 notification.
Direct link to Agniveer MR 02/2024 notification.
Application Fee
An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.
Steps to apply for Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2024
Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in
On the homepage, click on Agniveer 02/2024 MR & SSR 2024
Register yourself on the portal and proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Agniveer 02/2024 SSR & MR.
Selection Process
The selection process of the Agniveer (MR/SSR) - 02/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. Stage I - Shortlisting (Indian Navy Entrance Test - INET), Stage II - ‘PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.