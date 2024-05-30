The Indian Institute of Technology Madras ( IIT Madras ) has released the first admission list and counselling schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Masters ( JAM 2024 ) today, May 30. Eligible candidates can check and download the admission list on the official website jam.iit.ac.in .

Candidates who have qualified, based on the JAM 2024 cut-off marks are eligible for admission to the Masters degree programmes offered by participating institutions. The IIT JAM 2024 results were declared on March 20, 2024.

The last date for students on the first admission list to pay their fees and securing their seat is June 4, 2024.

Important Dates

JAM 2024 Admission Schedule Date Declaration of First Admission List

May 30 Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for First Admission List June 4 Declaration of Second Admission List June 12 Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for Second Admission List June 16 Opening and Closing of Withdrawal Option June 15 to July 01 Declaration of Third Admission List June 21 Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for Third Admission List June 25 Declaration of Fourth Admission List July 05 Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for Fourth Admission List July 08 Downloading of Offer Letters from the Candidate Portal July 12

Steps to download IIT JAM admission list

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM 2024 first admission list Key in your credentials and login Check and download the allotment list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IIT JAM 2024 1st admission list.

Direct link to IIT JAM 2024 1st round rank list.