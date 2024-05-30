Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) has declared the result for the 2024 Madarsa board examination today, May 30. The result for the Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, and Kalim exams has been announced on the official website, madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

“This year 114,723 students appeared from different Madarsa to take the board examination 2024. From the total, 101,602 passed the UP Madarsa examination with an overall pass percentage of 88.5 per cent,” reports Indian Express.

The UPBME Board conducted Munshi Molvi, Alim, Fazil & Kamil annual examination from 13 February to 21 February 2024

Steps to download UP Madarsa Board 2024 result

Visit the UP Madarsa Board website: madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in Click on the ‘Exam Result 2020 onwards’ link under the Results tab Select Year, exam and other details Enter the roll number and sign in Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UP Madarsa Board results 2024