The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card for the CMA June 2024 Intermediate and Final exam, and Foundation course. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icmai.in.

The Intermediate and Final exam will be conducted from June 11 to 18 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam for Foundation course will be held on June 16 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. More details in the notifications below:

Direct link to Intermediate and Final exam schedule.

Direct link to Foundation exam schedule.

Steps to download CMA admit card 2024

Visit the official website icmai.in On the homepage, click on CMA June 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CMA June 2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.