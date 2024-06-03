The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) or MP Vyapam has released the admit cards for the Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 (PAT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download MP PAT admit card 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PAT 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

