Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 (AP LAWCET 2024) today, June 3. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 9 from 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM. The preliminary answer key will be released on June 10 at 6.00 PM.

Steps to download AP LAWCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP LAWCET 2024 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP LAWCET admit card 2024.