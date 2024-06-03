AP LAWCET hall ticket 2024 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; exam on June 9
The AP Law Common Entrance Test will be conducted on June 9, 2024.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 (AP LAWCET 2024) today, June 3. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 9 from 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM. The preliminary answer key will be released on June 10 at 6.00 PM.
Steps to download AP LAWCET admit card 2024
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AP LAWCET 2024 form correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
