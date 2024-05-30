Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online application correction process for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 (AP LAWCET 2024). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till June 1, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on June 9 from 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM and the admit card will be released on June 3, 2024. The preliminary answer key will be released on June 10.

Steps to make changes to AP LAWCET form 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP LAWCET 2024 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP LAWCET 2024 form correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.