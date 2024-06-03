State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana, Hyderabad is likely to announce the results of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 (POLYCET-2024) soon. Candidates can download their results from the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on May 24, 2024. TS POLYCET 2024 is being held for admissions to diploma level programmes in various institutes.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TS POLYCET result 2024

Visit the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in Click on the TS POLYCET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference