The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana, Hyderabad has announced the results of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 ( POLYCET-2024 ) today, June 3. Candidates can download their rank card from the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on May 24, 2024. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test - POLYCET-2024 is conducted for candidates seeking admission into Diploma Courses in Engineering and Non- Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions (including Govt./Aided and Unaided polytechnics/ Institutions and Polytechnics running in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State, Agricultural courses, Horticultural Diploma courses, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Courses offered in the State.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TS POLYCET result 2024

Visit the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in Click on the TS POLYCET rank card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS POLYCET result 2024.