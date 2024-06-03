APSC exam schedule 2024 released for SO, JSO posts; admit cards from June 18
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the recruitment exam schedule for the Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer posts under Advt. No. 26/2023. As per the notification, the exam for the posts of Scientific Officer will be conducted from June 23 to 26 and the screening test for the Junior Scientific Officer will be held on June 29 and 30, 2024.
The admit card will be released on June 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.
“No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 10.06.2024 and e-Admission Certificate on 18-06-2024 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in). The candidates shall have to download their own e-Admission Certificate from the aforesaid website,” reads the notification.
Steps to download SO/ JSO 2023 exam schedule
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the SO/ JSO 2023 exam schedule link
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the SO/ JSO 2023 exam schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.