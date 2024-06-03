Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the recruitment exam schedule for the Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer posts under Advt. No. 26/2023. As per the notification, the exam for the posts of Scientific Officer will be conducted from June 23 to 26 and the screening test for the Junior Scientific Officer will be held on June 29 and 30, 2024.

The admit card will be released on June 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

“No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 10.06.2024 and e-Admission Certificate on 18-06-2024 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in). The candidates shall have to download their own e-Admission Certificate from the aforesaid website,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SO/ JSO 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SO/ JSO 2023 exam schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

