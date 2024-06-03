The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has released the results for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ( OJEE ) 2024 today, June 3. Eligible candidates can download their rank cards from the official website ojee.nic.in .

The exam was conducted from May 6 to 10 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM. The result can be checked using the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Here’s the direct link to toppers list.

Steps to download OJEE results 2024

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2024 result download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the rank card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OJEE result 2024.

OJEE 2024 is being conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc . (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.