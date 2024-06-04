The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the result announcement date for the recently conducted Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2024. According to official schedule, the LSAT India 2024 exam results are expected to be released on June 8, 2024.

The LSAT India May 2024 exam was held from May 16 to 19, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website www.lsatindia.in from June 8 onwards.

LSAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. LSAT India is offered twice a year – the first session was conducted in January and the second one was held in May.

Steps to download LSAT India May 2024 result