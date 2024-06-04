Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has announced the results for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE 2024). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website tbjee.nic.in .

The exam was conducted on April 24, 2024. The examination was conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Steps to download TJEE 2024 results

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on Result of TJEE-2024 The result document will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result will appear on screen Take a printout for future reference

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all the four subjects.