Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will today, February 22, close the application window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tbjee.nic.in .

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2024. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala. The admit card will be available to download from the 2nd week of April.

The tentative date for the result is the 4th week of May 2024.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all the four subjects.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed/ appeared/ due to appear in the year of Joint Entrance Examination at the Higher Secondary Examination of Tripura Board of Secondary Education/ Central Board of Secondary Education or equivalent examination with the subjects in which he/ she desires to appear at the Joint Entrance Examination. More details in the notification below:

Here’s TBJEE 2024 notification.

Application Fee Category Fee General male candidates Rs 550 SC/ST male candidates Rs 450 All Female** and BPL (male & female) candidates Rs 350 Processing charges & Goods & Service Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

Steps to apply for TBJEE 2024

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for TBJEE 2024.