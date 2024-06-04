The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the written examination (objective type) for various posts including Librarian and Assistant Professor in different disciplines. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

Candidates unable to download their hall tickets can approach the Commission Office by or before June 7 at Jammu/ Srinagar. The exam will be conducted on June 9 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download Librarian and other post admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor and Librarian admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst Professor and Librarian admit card.