JKPSC admit card 2024 released for Assistant Professor and other posts; download link here
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the written examination (objective type) for various posts including Librarian and Assistant Professor in different disciplines. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
Candidates unable to download their hall tickets can approach the Commission Office by or before June 7 at Jammu/ Srinagar. The exam will be conducted on June 9 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.
Steps to download Librarian and other post admit card
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor and Librarian admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.