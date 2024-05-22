The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the written test of AFO, FDO, Works Manager, and HDO posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

“Applicants who are unable to download their admit cards may approach the Commission Office by or before May 27 at Jammu/ Srinagar,” reads the notification.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 28 and 29 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

Steps to download AFO, FDO and other posts’ admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on AFO, FDO and other posts’ admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AFO, FDO and posts’ admit card 2024.