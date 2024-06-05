The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Specialist Doctor (Allopathy)-2024 today, June 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 Junior Specialist.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not exceeding 40 years as on June 5, 2024. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Post-graduate degree in concerned speciality mentioned in Section 'A' or Section 'B' or Section 'D' as the case may be in Schedule-VI or equivalent of Arunachal Pradesh Health Services Rules-2000. 3 years experience in the concerned speciality after obtaining Post-graduate degree or 5 years experience after obtaining post-graduate diploma.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 200 towards the application processing fee and Rs 150 is applicable for APST candidate.

Steps to apply for Arunachal Pradesh Jr Specialist posts

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Specialist application link Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference