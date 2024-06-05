Arunachal APSSC Junior Specialist Doctor registration ends today for 103 posts; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in.
The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Specialist Doctor (Allopathy)-2024 today, June 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 Junior Specialist.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Not exceeding 40 years as on June 5, 2024. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Post-graduate degree in concerned speciality mentioned in Section 'A' or Section 'B' or Section 'D' as the case may be in Schedule-VI or equivalent of Arunachal Pradesh Health Services Rules-2000. 3 years experience in the concerned speciality after obtaining Post-graduate degree or 5 years experience after obtaining post-graduate diploma.
Application Fee
Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 200 towards the application processing fee and Rs 150 is applicable for APST candidate.
Steps to apply for Arunachal Pradesh Jr Specialist posts
Visit the official website appsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Specialist application link
Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed
Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.