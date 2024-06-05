The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2024). Registered candidates can download their admit cards on the official website natboard.edu.in.

The GPAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 in a computer-based format at the designated test centres across India. The exam is held for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M. Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges.

Candidates are required to take a clear printout of the admit card because a hard copy is mandatory for verification purposes at the GPAT 2024 exam centre. After downloading the admit card, one must paste their recent (3 months old) photograph on the admit card.

Steps to download GPAT 2024 admit card

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Go to Examinations > Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2024 Click on the application link and login The GPAT 2024 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GPAT admit card 2024.