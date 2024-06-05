A message on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that information regarding the Art and Design Common Entrance Test ( ADCET-2024 ) admit card and exam will be announced soon. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in frequently for further updates.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 13 and the admit cards were to be released yesterday, June 4. The AP ADCET registrations were conducted from April 23 to May 22, 2024.

“Information regarding Hall Ticket and Examination will be informed soon,” reads the notification on the website.

The exam is being conducted for admission into the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Painting/ Sculpture/ Animation/ Applied Arts/ Photography and Bachelor of Design ( B.Design ) in Interior Design. The courses are offered by Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa (State-level specialized University).

Steps to download ADCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP ADCET tab Once live, click on the Hall Ticket download link Key in your registration details and login Download a copy and take a printout for future reference