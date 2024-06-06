The Indian Navy has opened the correction/edit window for the Agniveer MR, SSR 02/24 batch today, June 6. Registered candidates can now make corrections/changes to certain parameters of the application on the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in till June 8, 2024.

The registration window was open from May 13 to June 6. Candidates will be selected through an entrance exam called the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET 2024). The date of the exam will be announced on the website in due course of time. The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy for a period of four years.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:



Direct link to Agniveer SSR 02/2024 notification.

Direct link to Agniveer MR 02/2024 notification.

Steps to correct/edit Agniveer form

Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Agniveer Navy 02/2024 SSR & MR’ Key in your credentials and login Make the necessary edits/corrections and submit Download a copy of the corrected form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to edit/correct Agniveer 02/2024 SSR/MR form.

Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (MR/SSR) - 02/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. Stage I - Shortlisting (Indian Navy Entrance Test - INET), Stage II - ‘PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination.