NTA NCET 2024 city slips released; here’s how to download
Eligible candidates can download their exam city slips on the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced city intimation slips for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slips on the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in.
The registration for NTA NCET for admission to 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) was conducted April 13 to May 15. The NCET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12. Admit cards will be issued in due time.
“In view of a large number of Subjects, the unique date sheet to every individual candidate has been created. Accordingly, Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued today on https://ncet.samarth.ac.in,” reads the official notification.
Steps to download NTA NCET 2024 city slip
Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in
Login to the candidate portal on the Homepage
Click on the link to View/Download city intimation slip
Check and download the details of your exam city and centre
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.