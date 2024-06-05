The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key for the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2024 today, June 5. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM .

The NCHM JEE exam 2024 was conducted on May 11 in 99 cities and 121 centres across the nation. The provisional answer key was released on May 23 and objections were invited till May 25. The final answer key has been prepared taking the valid objections into consideration. The results are expected to be released next.

Steps to download NCHMJEE answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM On the homepage, click on the final answer key link The NCHM JEE answer key will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NCHM JEE 2024 answer key.