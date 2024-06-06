Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the provisional answer key of the TS Law Common Entrance Test ( TS LAWCET- 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 7 upto 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted on June 3. The exam is being conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) for admission into LL.M courses.

Steps to download TS LAWCET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS LAWCET answer key 2024 The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS LAWCET 2024 answer key.

Direct link to TS LAWCET 2024 objection window.

Direct link to TS LAWCET 2024 response sheet.