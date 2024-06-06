Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell ( MHT CET ) has released the provisional answer key for the LLB 5 Year CET 2024 today, June 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The exam was conducted on May 18, 2024.

According to the notification, candidates who are not satisfied with the released answer key can raise objections against it. The answer key objection window will be open from June 6 to 8. The answer key objection fee is Rs 1,000 per question challenged,

“Result of CET examination conducted in Multiple Sessions will be published based on "EQUATED SCORE". Candidate's Actual Raw Score may be different from the "EQUATED SCORE" Candidates should take a note of this,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MHT CET answer key

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your credentials and login to proceed On the candidate portal, click on the link to view answer key Download a copy and take a printout of the answer key for future reference Raise objections (if any)